Citi: 3G Apple iPhone Coming Next Quarter (AAPL)

Waiting for faster, “3G” mobile Internet access before you buy Apple’s iPhone? (We are!) Citigroup analyst Richard Gardner comes back from Taiwan with some good news.



“Several sources” confirmed to Gardner that Apple (AAPL) will introduce a 3G-capable iPhone during calendar Q2. This should help Apple’s iPhone sales quite a bit, especially in Europe, where 3G phones are pretty much standard.

It could also boost Apple’s stock: “We continue to recommend that clients use recent weakness to build positions in AAPL ahead of a 3G iPhone introduction during the Summer,” Gardner said in a note today.

