CITI: Here Are The 23 Best Stocks In The Market

With stock market correlations down, 2014 is likely to reward the savvy investors who know how to pick stocks.
“Several signals suggest that a more cyclical portfolio orientation is appropriate for 2014,” Citi’s Tobias Levkovich wrote in a note to clients. “While a positive posture has been in place for improved IT spending, various lead indicators intimate better overall capex trends in coming months, including attractive funding costs to business surveys and recent economic data points.”
Levkovich is “a bit more reserved on Insurance after near 50% outperformance in 2013,” but he still likes financial stocks, specifically diversifieds and REITs.
Citi’s equity strategy department picked out 23 stocks for its US Equity Strategy Recommended List. It includes everything from Starbucks to eBay.
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Price target: $US79
Forward P/E: 18.2
Dividend Yield: 1.2%
Commentary: 'Improving retail trends, investment in consumer recovery.'
Source: Citi
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Price target: $US167
Forward P/E: 52.6
Dividend Yield: 0.0%
Commentary: 'Robust FCF trajectory.'
Source: Citi
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Price target: $US204
Forward P/E: 17.3
Dividend Yield: 1.0%
Commentary: 'Accelerating revenue bonds, continued margin expansion.'
Source: Citi
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Price target: $US93
Forward P/E: 24.5
Dividend Yield: 1.3%
Commentary: 'Progression in U.S. turnaround, international improvement.'
Source: Citi
Sector: Energy
Price target: $US56
Forward P/E: 9.6
Dividend Yield: 1.7%
Commentary: 'Has a significant advantage with crude-on-crude competition increasing in U.S. Gulf Coast.'
Source: Citi
Sector: Energy
Price target: $US66
Forward P/E: 16.3
Dividend Yield: 0.0%
Commentary: 'Long cycle play on global investment in oil and natural gas infrastructure.'
Source: Citi
Sector: Financials
Price target: $US35
Forward P/E: 13.1
Dividend Yield: 3.7%
Commentary: 'Strong strategic positioning, market share gains, rising alternative allocations.'
Source: Citi
Sector: Financials
Price target: $US68
Forward P/E: 16.7
Dividend Yield: 4.2%
Commentary: 'Trading at a discount to peers, solid balance sheet, good internal & external growth drivers.'
Source: Citi
Sector: Health Care
Price target: $US72
Forward P/E: 12.2
Dividend Yield: 1.3%
Commentary: 'Earmings upside potential.'
Source: Citi
Sector: Industrials
Price target: $US65
Forward P/E: 27.5
Dividend Yield: 0.0%
Commentary: 'Improving outlook for non-residential construction, attractive valuation.'
Source: Citi
Sector: Industrials
Price target: $US32
Forward P/E: 16.5
Dividend Yield: 3.2%
Commentary: 'Valuation attractive, share repurchases remain a priority.'
Source: Citi
Sector: IT
Price target: $US20
Forward P/E: 16.1
Dividend Yield: 2.3%
Commentary: 'Expect better top-line growth and gross margin expansion.'
Source: Citi
Sector: IT
Price target: $US45
Forward P/E: 22.9
Dividend Yield: 2.8%
Commentary: 'Likely continuation of share gain, better-than-expected mgmt of expenses.'
Source: Citi
Sector: Materials
Price target: $US91
Forward P/E: 13.4
Dividend Yield: 3.0%
Commentary: 'Beneficiary of the US shale gas advantage, robust FCF.'
Source: Citi
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.