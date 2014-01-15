CITI: Here Are The 23 Best Stocks In The Market

With stock market correlations down, 2014 is likely to reward the savvy investors who know how to pick stocks.

“Several signals suggest that a more cyclical portfolio orientation is appropriate for 2014,” Citi’s Tobias Levkovich wrote in a note to clients. “While a positive posture has been in place for improved IT spending, various lead indicators intimate better overall capex trends in coming months, including attractive funding costs to business surveys and recent economic data points.”

Levkovich is “a bit more reserved on Insurance after near 50% outperformance in 2013,” but he still likes financial stocks, specifically diversifieds and REITs.

Citi’s equity strategy department picked out 23 stocks for its US Equity Strategy Recommended List. It includes everything from Starbucks to eBay.

