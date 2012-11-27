Citi: Here's What The World's Most Important Commodities Will Do In 2013

Photo: China Photos/Getty Images

Last week Citi’s Edward Morse put out a note declaring “the commodity super cycle is over”. A huge part of this call was attributed to the slowdown in the Chinese economy and its longer-term goal of rebalancing the economy.



But some commodities are sure to outperform others in the coming years.

We drew on Morse’s report to put together the price targets for 18 key commodities and highlighted some key risks that could boost prices or deliver a massive blow.

NOTE: The price targets are effective as of November 19, 2012.

Citi is bearish on Brent prices and thinks the oil market is in the process of normalizing 2012 average year price:

$110.00/barrel

2013 average year price:

$99.00/barrel 2014 average year price:

$93.00/barrel We're seeing a 'supply cornucopia' at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions. The American energy revolution also heightens geopolitical tensions, since it reduces dependence on West Africa, Middle East, Venezuela, Mexico and oil prices decrease. OPEC and other oil producing countries will see their fiscal breakevens -- price at which oil contributes to balancing budget -- rise. Source: Citi WTI Crude oil prices should decline as demand for oil is subdued 2012 average year price:

$92.00/barrel

2013 average year price:

$85.00/barrel

2014 average year price:

$83.00/barrel Commodities indices are expected to add to Brent positions put less weight in NYMEX WTI. But WTI prices are also likely to be impacted by subdued demand for oil. Source: Citi Natural Gas prices are expected to rise because of lower inventory levels, lower expected imports from Canada, and higher exports to Mexico. 2012 average year price:

$2.75/ million BTUs

2013 average year price:

$3.55/ million BTUs

2014 average year price:

$4.10/ million BTUs Natural gas prices will are subject to seasonality. As winter approaches prices could increase on lower inventory levels at the end of October, lower imports from Canada, and higher exports to Mexico. Domestic production could fall but not by much. The fiscal cliff could however have a huge impact on natural gas prices.

Source: Citi aluminium is expected to see modest consumption growth in 2013 2012 average year price:

$2,057.00/tonne

2013 average year price:

$2,100.00/tonne

2014 average year price:

$2,175.00/tonne aluminium has seen rising production and inventory, but demand has kept it from having an overly negative impact on prices. aluminium consumption growth is expected to be a modest 1.3 per cent in 2013 because of the slowdown in China and Europe's sovereign debt crisis. Source: Citi Copper prices are projected to decline as supply increases and demand slides 2012 average year price:

$7,970.00/tonne

2013 average year price:

$7,965.00/tonne

2014 average year price:

$7,775.00/tonne 2013 is a 'year of transition for copper' in terms of supply and demand. 2013 signals the next wave in terms of copper supply according to Citi analysts who think that mine supply growth will be up 6.7 per cent. On the demand side, China isn't expected to have a major stimulus in early 2013, and with many markets in Europe expected to be in a recession, demand from the region is also expected to be weak. Source: Citi Nickel prices are expected to rise because supply is tighter than everyone thinks 2012 average year price:

$17,833.00/tonne

2013 average year price:

$21,770.00/tonne

2014 average year price:

$24,400.00/tonne Nickel suffers from a 'reputational deficit amongst many in the analytical community' because of certain assumptions made about its over supply. 'In the short term, the combination of low consumer stainless inventories , particularly in Europe and China, and low nickel inventories with stainless mills, makes the nickel market is indeed increasingly vulnerable to a technical short covering rally perhaps prompted by index fund rebasing. However, unlike a similar rally in January 2012, it is likely that such a move in early 2013 is likely to spark consumer restocking, helping push prices towards $21,000/t during the first quarter.'

Source: Citi Demand for zinc is expected to rise modestly pushing prices higher 2012 average year price:

$1,956.00/tonne

2013 average year price:

$2,040.00/tonne

2014 average year price:

$2,125.00/tonne The market faces weak fundamentals since LME inventory has jumped since the start of 2012. Demand for zinc is slowing especially viz-a-viz China but is expected to improve modestly in 2013. Mine supply is healthy Source: Citi Gold prices will rise in 2013, before declining again in 2014 2012 average year price:

$1,679.00/ounce

2013 average year price:

$1,749.00/ounce

2014 average year price:

$1,655.00/ounce Despite investors turning less bullish on gold, Citi continues to be bullish on gold. President Obama's victory was expected to be positive for gold since it would benefit from 'a continuation of dovish monetary policy'. Gold prices have also been supported by central bank gold purchases. Moreover muted gold demand in India is expected to have picked up during Diwali. Source: Citi Silver prices are projected to decline as it faces weak demand and increased production 2012 average year price:

$31.30/ounce

2013 average year price:

$31.00/ounce

2014 average year price:

$26.50/ounce

In the near term, silver will see supply increase as production is boosted by projects like Pascua-Lama, Concheno and Pueblo Viejo, Saucito and Penasquito. But demand for silver is soft, especially silver jewelry demand. Industrial demand was also soft. Silver prices will likely enter a period of decline. Source: Citi Platinum prices will rise as the platinum market will face shortages stemming from strikes in South Africa 2012 average year price:

$1,556.00/ounce

2013 average year price:

$1,675.00/ounce

2014 average year price:

$1,775.00/ounce Recent price changes in platinum have been influenced by strikes in South Africa, because the production disruptions have offset weaker demand from Europe. But Citi projects a balanced market for platinum between 2012 - 2014 and a deficit from 2015 on. Source: Citi Palladium should also see support for prices because of stronger demand and weaker supply 2012 average year price:

$638.00/ounce

2013 average year price:

$744.00/ounce

2014 average year price:

$925.00/ounce South Africa accounts for 42 per cent of global palladium mine supply, and 80 per cent of global platinum supply, which explains why palladium prices got less of a boost from the wild cat strikes. But Citi sees a deficit in the palladium market in 2013, because of increased demand given the recovery in auto markets, and decreased supply. Source: Citi Iron ore prices will continue to be volatile because of China's restocking and destocking steel cycle 2012 average year price:

$125.00/tonne

2013 average year price:

$120.00/tonne

2014 average year price:

$122.00/tonne

'Citi expects the closure of Chinese high-cost production to be the key defining price setting mechanism for iron ore in 2013. We maintain our 2013 forecast at $120/t based on our calculation that it will take 2-3 years to knock out high cost capacity in China. However we expect increased volatility in iron ore pricing, with spot prices being set off the Chinese restocking and destocking steel cycle resulting in iron ore prices swing from the high cost domestic production (under a restock) to the marginal of new seaborne supply (destock).'

Source: Citi Corn prices should stay high for the rest of the year and the first half of 2013, but record planting could see prices decline in 2014 2012 average year price:

$7.00/bushel

2013 average year price:

$7.00/bushel

2014 average year price:

$6.25/bushel

Corn prices should stay high through the remainder of 2012 and the first half of 2013. Rebuilding corn stocks should benefit from weaker feed demand because of smaller populations of cattle and hogs following the drought across the U.S. this summer that led many farmers to reduce their livestock populations. There should be record planting in 2013 and 2014, and if weather patterns return to normal the production should also reach record levels. Source: Citi Wheat prices are expected to rise in 2013 but weaken in 2014 because of disappointing production 2012 average year price:

$7.60/bushel

2013 average year price:

$8.60/bushel

2014 average year price:

$7.75/bushel 'While the issues for the major row crops have been local and centered about the US farm-belt, the buoyancy of wheat is a global phenomenon driven by disappointing production outlook and export availabilities in the Black Sea, Australia, and Argentina.'

Source: Citi Domestic soybean prices should pick up in the first half of 2013 because of improved soybean trade 2012 average year price:

$14.90/bushel

2013 average year price:

$15.00/bushel

2014 average year price:

$13.35/bushel Soybean prices have declined because of an improvement in production in the U.S. and because of record South American harvests. But soybean trade is expected to pick up which should boost U.S. soybean prices during the first and second quarter of 2013 before international production hits the markets. And there also is some weather-related uncertainty about Latin America's harvests that could boost supply.Source: Citi The outlook for cotton is negative because of increased global production and soft demand 2012 average year price:

$0.78/pound

2013 average year price:

$0.68/pound

2014 average year price:

N/A Citi continues to be bearish on cotton because of robust global production despite the drought in the U.S. and weak monsoons in India. Demand is taking a hit because of a lack of purchases as part of a Chinese reserve purchase program. Certified stocks are also expected to increase because of U.S. harvest. Source: Citi Sugar prices are expected to stay flat but face downside risks 2012 average year price:

$0.22/pound

2013 average year price:

$0.21/pound

2014 average year price:

N/A

'On balance, output looks promising and given sluggish demand growth ICE sugar prices should be tempered.' Source: Citi Now see where the global economy is headed... SocGen: Here's What The World Will Look Like In 2013 And Beyond >

