Citi: 2011 May Be The Year That Sovereign Debt Slams The US, UK, And Japan

In its 2011 FX Outlook, Citi’s Greg Anderson weighs the possibility that 2011 will be the year that sovereign debt woes spread beyond the Eurozone.



He doesn’t exactly answer whether this is likely, or even somewhat likely, but it’s a possibility.

The 2010 focus of sovereign angst was all on Europe, but there is potential for the focus to broaden. Within the G10 currencies, the countries can be grouped roughly in two groups: (1) small and fiscally fit, (2) large and fiscally challenged. It is interesting to note that the four reserve currencies {USD, EUR, GPB, JPY} all have extensive fiscal fitness problems while the rest do not. One of the open questions for 2011 is whether ratings agencies will downgrade US, Japanese or ‘core’ euro area debt. A related open question is whether central bank reserve managers will accelerate a shift out of the big 4 currencies in to the fiscally fit group, even without ratings downgrades.

When evaluating the fiscal fitness of sovereign countries, the most commonly evaluated indicators are the current fiscal balance and the existing debt level. Figures 1 and 2 look at the G10 currencies (except the euro area) on both those fronts. In both pictures, Norway is an outlier, with the government running a large fiscal surplus and holding a net creditor position. Sweden’s central government has also evolved in to a net creditor position over the past five years, while Australia and New Zealand have essentially zero net government debt. All four countries are running modest fiscal deficits in 2010, but have structural deficits small enough to prevent a rise in their debt ratios. Canada (29%) and Switzerland (39%) have higher Debt-to-GDP ratios, but their ratios have declined in the past five years and are small when compared to those of the US, UK and Japan.

Photo: Citi

Photo: Citi

So what’s it all mean from a trading perspective?

Although the euro was the focus of FX traders during the two periods in 2010 when the sovereign risk theme drove markets, it is not the only currency with deep underlying fiscal sustainability issues. In the case of the euro area, we have seen market pressures progress from credit to credit in what appears to be a rotating ‘speculative attack’. That term is probably a misnomer because most of the spread widening is probably more about risk management than speculation, but we will continue with the term ‘attack’ because of its descriptiveness. If the rotation of ‘attack’ continues, it is logical to think that credits outside the euro area will also face pressure at some point. Within the G10, the logical next targets are clearly GBP, JPY and USD. Only the order is debatable. Based on observations from Europe’s crises this year, it’s likely that the country that appears to be doing the least to address its fiscal situation will be the first to experience an ‘attack’, although the sheer size of the US might shield it from going first.

Another lesson from watching the sovereign strains that have pushed around EUR in 2010 is that it is very difficult to predict either the trigger or timing of an ‘attack’ on a sovereign credit. However, it does seem possible to catch the associated currency move in the early stages by paying careful attention to sovereign pressures. We don’t advocate indiscriminate selling of USD, JPY or GBP right now, but we do believe market participants should develop an itchy trigger finger and make it a habit to regularly check sovereign CDS prices for those three (Bloomberg codes: US – CUSA1U5, UK – CUKT1U5, Japan – CJGB1U5).

And if we do get an attack on the big currencies, who should you favour?

If/when sovereign strains begin to pressure USD, GBP and JPY, the logical basket of counterpart currencies are those with smaller debt burdens, most particularly AUD, CAD, NOK, NZD and SEK. Of course this particular group of currencies (save SEK) is typically identified as the commodities basket and the commodities currencies are arguably already quite strong relative to GBP and USD on the back of high commodity prices. However, it is important to note that the excellent fiscal position of these countries does not stem solely from the rise in commodity prices over the past decade; fiscal management has also been much more prudent than in the G4. With that in mind, in the event that sovereign strains truly become a driving factor for all the G10 currencies and not just EUR, the so-called commodity currencies could likely appreciate much more than commodity prices alone might suggest.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.