Check Out The Incredible 11-Page Powerpoint Cover Letter That Got This Girl An Interview With Citi And Bank Of America

UPDATE: Everyone but us thinks this girl’s cover letter is a terrible example of what to do when applying to an investment bank. We think she’s impressive (and so did Citi and Bank of America, who asked her to come in for an interview) but we don’t work at an i-bank. So listen to them, not us.

Here’s a critique from a former analyst:

This is so weird. First of all — the background is bizarre. Second, the typos and stuff look bad. Third, I think it’s a cop out so she could avoid writing an impressive cover letter. Also, the little pictures are horrible.

I can see she was taking a risk and trying to get some attention, which can never hurt, but it’s just so weird. She should have better powerpoint skills too.

Earlier: An applicant to Citi’s first year analyst program recently sent an incredible cover letter to the firm – an 11-page powerpoint presentation on why she should get the job.

It’s simple, easy to read, and it’s attention-grabbing.

On top of that, her skills are more impressive than her presentation. She’s got a good GPA, she’s a CFA level-2 candidate. She studies (and aces) Mandarin (we suspect she’s Chinese). And she clearly knows what she’s applying for.

First year analysts usually have to make TONS of Powerpoint presentations for their bosses, which her powerpoint shows she’d be good at. Plus, everyone in banking is obsessed with China right now, so guess what she chose for the background of her presentation. Bamboo tree branches to play up her Chinese skills.

Apparently, it worked. According to Dealbreaker, she’s been asked to come in for an interview, and after reading it, we’re not surprised.

Word is she also applied to Bank of America and “several” other firms, all of which asked for interviews.

UPDATE: A commenter (below) thinks it’s a fake. We don’t, but of course it’s a possibility.

(Do note her few typos/grammar idiosyncracies, like “I’d appreciate if you would talk a look.” We think it’s just her imperfect English, not a careless mistake. Clearly no one cares.)

Embedded below is the powerpoint included in her introductory email, which is below, courtesy of Dealbreaker.

I’m here to apply for Investment Banking Analyst position in Citi, my dream job in dream company. I’m graduating business school in Dec 2010, so I can start work in January 2011. My cover letter and resume are attached and I will appreciate it very much if you could do me favour to talk a look or forward them to other hiring managers.

Cover Letter Citi



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.