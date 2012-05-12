Check Out The $1 Billion Ghost City Being Built In New Mexico To Test New Technology

Photo: CITE City

Last September we told you about a ghost town in New Mexico, called the centre for Innovation Testing and Evaluation (CITE), that’s being constructed just to test new sustainable infrastructure technologies.This week, development firm Pegasus Global Holdings announced plans to break ground on the $1 billion project on June 30.



The test city will include all the features of a modern, mid-size American city — including roads, houses and schools — except the residents.

This will allow researchers to test the latest innovations in energy, transportation systems and resource development without jeopardizing the safety of real people.

CITE will be constructed over roughly 15 square miles of desert in Lea County, New Mexico, a region in the Southeast corner of the state that covers more than 2.8 million acres, or an area three times the size of Rhode Island. The central feature of CITE will be City Lab, a 400-acre lab environment that includes all the key elements of a mid-sized American city, including urban, suburban and rural zones. High-rise buildings, ranch houses, a shopping centre, parks and roads will help simulate a real-world environment where new technologies can be tested at scale. A large portion of the land will also be devoted to CITE's Field Labs, which will test new products for specific industries. CITE's Backbone, located underground, is the operational hub for the entire CITE facility. It wil connect all districts, buildings and research sites through a network of energy, water, and data systems. Below is the Master Plan. CITE's Research Campus will host conference rooms and offices where researchers, universities and investors can meet and collaborate on different projects. The Campus will also provide a temporary home for research teams. Watch an animation of the test city below: Check out more feats of human engineering. The 14 Coolest Artificial Islands On Earth >

