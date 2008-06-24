Citibank to Debtor Ed McMahon: We'd Like Our $200,000 Now





In his 80-five years, Ed McMahon appears to have spent everything he had–and then some. Citibank has sued him to collect $200,000 in debt. Not clear whether this is part of the $644,000 he owes on his house.

NY Times: Financial troubles continue to mount for Ed McMahon, the erstwhile sidekick to Johnny Carson and the former host of “Star Search.”

Citibank has filed a lawsuit against him in Los Angeles County Superior Court seeking to recoup almost $200,000 in outstanding debt, The Associated Press reported. Earlier this month The Wall Street Journal reported that Mr. McMahon, 85, was $644,000 behind in payments on $4.8 million in mortgage loans on his six-bedroom home in Beverly Hills and faced foreclosure on the property.

Mr. McMahon and his wife, Pamela, appeared on “Larry King Live” and discussed their financial problems, attributing them to a poor economy as well as Mr. McMahon’s inability to work since he broke his neck 18 months ago.

