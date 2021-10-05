Citadel’s big gains – Inside the ‘Pandora Papers’ – Insurtech pitch deck

Welcome to Insider Finance. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Plus, download Insider’s app for news on the go – click here for iOS and here for Android.

Ken Griffin’s flagship fund had a big September

Billionaire Ken Griffin’s flagship Citadel fund, Wellington, gained 7.8% in September, outstripping its main rivals in multi-strategy investing. Here’s what you need to know about Citadel’s September results.

Inside the “Pandora Papers” investigation

The Pandora Papers, a trove of documents collected by journalists, has linked NYC’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and the British Museum with suspected looted Cambodian antiquities, and found that the Queen’s estate bought a $US91 ($AU125) million property from Azerbaijan’s ruling family. We outlined what you need to know about the Pandora Papers.

Here’s the 12-page pitch deck insurtech Ladder used to nab $US100 ($AU137) million

Ladder, a startup digitizing the life-insurance market, just raised a $US100 ($AU137) million Series D with backers like Thomvest Ventures and OMERS Growth Equity. Ladder’s CEO shared the 12-page pitch deck the company used to raise the money – check it out here.

This 25-year-old quit engineering to start a financial blog

Dominik Wenzelburger quit his job as an engineer to become a self-employed blogger, evaluating financial products. Here’s how he made the leap – and built a $US169,000 ($AU231,929) portfolio along the way.

How Fed membership would make crypto payments more mainstream

Caitlin Long, a 22-year Wall Street veteran and now the founder and CEO of Avanti Bank, said her firm has applied for Fed membership – a move that, if approved, she said would bring significant US dollar deposit capacity to her industry. She explains what membership would mean for payments.

Jamie Dimon’s daughter wrote him a “long, elegant, nasty letter”

After he joined former President Trump’s business council, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon’s daughter wrote him a letter, including the line​​ “How could you, Dad?” He explains why he responded saying that MLK would have continued going to the meetings to “fight for his people.”

