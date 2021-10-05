Citadel’s big gains – Inside the ‘Pandora Papers’ – Insurtech pitch deck

Welcome to Insider Finance. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Plus, download Insider’s app for news on the go – click here for iOS and here for Android.
On the agenda today:
- Ken Griffin’s flagship fund had a big September.
- The Met, the British Museum, and the Queen’s estate have all been called out by the Pandora Papers.
- Here’s the pitch deck insurtech Ladder used to nab $US100 ($AU137) million.
Let’s get started.
Ken Griffin’s flagship fund had a big September
Billionaire Ken Griffin’s flagship Citadel fund, Wellington, gained 7.8% in September, outstripping its main rivals in multi-strategy investing. Here’s what you need to know about Citadel’s September results.
Inside the “Pandora Papers” investigation
The Pandora Papers, a trove of documents collected by journalists, has linked NYC’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and the British Museum with suspected looted Cambodian antiquities, and found that the Queen’s estate bought a $US91 ($AU125) million property from Azerbaijan’s ruling family. We outlined what you need to know about the Pandora Papers.
Here’s the 12-page pitch deck insurtech Ladder used to nab $US100 ($AU137) million
Ladder, a startup digitizing the life-insurance market, just raised a $US100 ($AU137) million Series D with backers like Thomvest Ventures and OMERS Growth Equity. Ladder’s CEO shared the 12-page pitch deck the company used to raise the money – check it out here.
This 25-year-old quit engineering to start a financial blog
Dominik Wenzelburger quit his job as an engineer to become a self-employed blogger, evaluating financial products. Here’s how he made the leap – and built a $US169,000 ($AU231,929) portfolio along the way.
How Fed membership would make crypto payments more mainstream
Caitlin Long, a 22-year Wall Street veteran and now the founder and CEO of Avanti Bank, said her firm has applied for Fed membership – a move that, if approved, she said would bring significant US dollar deposit capacity to her industry. She explains what membership would mean for payments.
Jamie Dimon’s daughter wrote him a “long, elegant, nasty letter”
After he joined former President Trump’s business council, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon’s daughter wrote him a letter, including the line “How could you, Dad?” He explains why he responded saying that MLK would have continued going to the meetings to “fight for his people.”
On our radar:
- The Supreme Court’s new clerks are a group of 37 millennials slated to be the country’s top lawyers, judges, and politicians. Meet them here.
- Your boss just followed you on social media – here are five ways to start maintaining personal boundaries online.
- The Wall Street Journal reports that financial advisors have a new pitch for investors: bitcoin. Why they think crypto may have a place alongside stocks and bonds.
Don’t leave just yet. We’re publishing new crosswords through Oct. 8. Solve today’s here.