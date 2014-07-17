There's Some Intense Security To Get To Ken Griffin's Trading Floor

Hedge fund manager Ken Griffin was asked about how many swipes of the security badge it takes to get to Citadel’s trading floor in the Chicago office.

Citadel, which was included in Michael Lewis’ high-frequency trading book “Flash Boys”, is known for being super-secretive.

CNBC reporter Kate Kelly pointed out that a government employee only needs two card swipes to get to his/her desk, while a trader at Citadel would need five.

“We need to protect our intellectual property,” Griffin responded after going through the swipes he does every day — the parking garage, the building entrance, elevator, trading floor, etc.

