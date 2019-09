After a couple weeks of worried anticipation and rumours, Citadel Securities laid off about a dozen people in sales and trading this afternoon.



Not to say these guys weren’t dealt a blow, but Citadel’s hardly the only firm getting slammed with layoffs right now.

