How Ken Griffin Went From Competing With Goldman Sachs To Imploding In Just Three Years

Citadel Securities was Ken Griffin’s big dream — he wanted to make the next Goldman Sachs.Three years later, word is that he’s all but dismantling the firm. But it’s been a long time coming.



At its launch in 2008, Citadel Securities received glowing reviews from the business press heralding Citadel Securities the next big thing in investment banking.

Citadel Securities will be “one of the great sales and trading operations” within five years, Griffin said in a September 2009 interview.

But his efforts have been plagued with mass turnovers at the top levels of the business’ executive management, among other challenges that it’s now evident Citadel Securities was unable to overcome.

Good thing Griffin has already had a mid life crisis.

