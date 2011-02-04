This Is Obvious But, Fill In The Blanks: Trading Is So Stressful, At The End Of The Day All You Can Do Is ____ Or ____

Everyone we’ve recounted the following anecdote to is like, that explains a lot.



A Citadel portfolio manager explained the affect trading has on him and his friends to us like this:

“Trading is so stressful that at the end of the day, there are only 2 ways to release the tension: drink or f&*$.”

Everyone’s job is stressful, but for traders, he says, it’s a legitimate need to do one or the other to chill out.

By the end of the day, they’re so amped up that it’s not like they’re going to do yoga to calm down.

It’s get slammed or bang. One or the other.

