CITADEL: Yoda 'would have made a great investor'

Lucasfilm/’Attack of the Clones’ Yoda would ‘be able to find significant alpha,’ says Joe Pasqualichio.

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” hit theatres on Friday, and a group of analysts from the hedge fund Citadel sat down to discuss the Disney-owned movie franchise.

Among other things, analysts Stephen Parlett, Evan Ericson, Joe Pasqualichio, and Steven Rosenberg discussed which extraterrestrial character would fare best on Wall Street.

So which is it?

“Yoda. I think he would have made a great investor,” said Pasqualichio. “He’s wise, patient, and has an extremely long-term outlook, so I think he’d be able to find significant alpha.”

And their least-favourite characters?

“Let’s just say Jar Jar Binks was not the greatest ‘Star Wars’ character of all time,” said Ericson.

Citadel, founded and led by Ken Griffin, has $25 billion in assets under management. The firm held a stake in Disney until the third quarter.

And here’s a clip of the Q&A:

