Citadel Is Not Cuddly, It Won't Coddle And Baby You, And It Will Fire You

In a recent interview given to FINS reporter Julia Steinberg, film director Julio DePietro talks about the corporate culture at Citadel.



Apparently there’s a rumour that Citadel has a high turnover rate. It probably has something to do with two big execs leaving the firm within two months of each other – Peter Santoro and Rohit D’Souza. Another top executive, Todd Kaplan, left the firm just last month.

When Julia asks him about it, DePietro says,

“I actually have no idea what the turnover is there. I think at most hedge funds, very few people have equity in the firm. So it’s not that different from anywhere else.

“Look, it’s not the most cuddly place to work, but there were other people who were there for a long time as well. You’re not coddled and babied, but the reality is I wouldn’t have stayed there as long as I did if it was unsustainable.”

DePietro has a new movie coming about the real corporate culture on Wall Street – “The Good Guy.”

Read the full interview on FINS.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.