Citadel Holding Conference Call With Investors

On a day when rumours swirl around Citadel, the firm is reaching out to debt holders:



SAN FRANCISCO (MarketWatch) — Citadel Investment Group said on Friday that it will hold a conference call to update holders of its debt on the hedge fund firm’s business and future opportunities.

Not much else — we’ll pay attention to see what the fuss is about.

(HT: Commenter Jessica Simpson)

Update: Here’s the dial-in info for the call, which reportedly is currently underway

listen-only line: 866.314.4483, 617.213.8049 (international), participant passcode 34833597.

So far we’ve been unable to get through.

