Hedge fund giant Citadel just hired a big name Morgan Stanley trader

Ken Griffin’s hedge fund giant, Citadel, has hired a top trader from Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley’s global head of rates electronic trading, Nicola White, is joining the firm, a Citadel spokesperson confirmed.

Bloomberg first reported the hire.

White joined Morgan Stanley as a software developer for the mortgage-backed bond business in 2003 after interning with the firm in 2002, according to a profile on Morgan Stanley’s website.

She has developed real-time mortgage pricing software, traded government bonds, and worked with clients and market structure in a COO role, according to the profile.

Citadel has been developing its fixed-income and credit trading division since hiring Paul Hamill from UBS in 2014, Bloomberg reported.

It began trading credit-default swaps earlier in 2016, Bloomberg reports.

