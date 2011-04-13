Citadel Just Hired Two New Fixed Income Portfolio Managers

Photo: Courtesy of Citadel

Citadel has two new senior hires.Steven Goldberg and Edwin Lin will be senior portfolio managers in the firm’s global fixed income unit.



Their recruitment comes as Ken Griffin pushes to expand the firm’s global interest-rates business, Bloomberg reports.

Citadel Securities (which houses the firm’s investment bank, not the asset management division where these two PMs were hired to) has suffered from a series of high-profile departures in the last few months — not rare at Citadel.

“Edwin and Steve are proven risk takers with valuable domain expertise who broaden the global rates capability set and add a new dimension to our expanding business,” Citadel said about its new duo.

Goldberg was a fixed-income portfolio manager for the interest-rate options desk at Bank of America.

Lin was previously a managing director at Credit Suisse, where he was Head of Short-End Trading. He’d been with the bank for 10 years, having first been brought on to manage trading in short-term Canadian dollar interest rates. Credit Suisse poached Lin from JP Morgan in 2001, where he was an associate and rates trader in New York.

Lin graduated from Harvard with a degree in Applied Mathematics. He’s been a volunteer for Minds Matter, an organisation that provides inner city high school students “with dedicated mentors to achieve academic excellence and expand educational horizons.”

While Goldberg will handle derivatives strategies in the rates and forex markets, Lin will launch a Canadian rates strategy and head up global short-term rate and basis-swap trading.

(Both positions are new, P&I reported.)

The pair will start with the firm in May.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.