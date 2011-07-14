Layoffs Hit Citadel After Firm Drops Plan To Be A Market Maker In Treasuries

Photo: Milken Institute

Citadel Securities, the ever-failing investment-banking arm of Ken Griffin’s Citadel, has ended its plans to be a market-maker in Treasuries, according to Reuters.Several people were laid off in the past weeks because of the change.



According to Reuters:

The Chicago-based firm’s Citadel Securities unit already acts as a market maker for stocks and options, and had been mulling plans to branch out into treasuries for several months but recently decided to redirect its resources.

Griffin also recently ended his plans to control a hedge fund servicing unit it founded.

