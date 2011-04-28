Citadel Employees Survive Suspicious Package-Related Evacuation

Photo: urban_data via Flickr

Citadel employees in the firm’s Chicago office were evacuated yesterday after a tenant in the building reported a suspicious package.The package, found in the mail room, was handled by police while all of the building’s tenants were evacuated.



By 3:47 PM, everyone was out. Later in the evening, Katie Spring, a spokesman for Citadel, said the building was still empty.

Chicago police say the package seemed “innocuous.”

We’re checking in to see if Citadel workers are still OOO. Stay tuned.

