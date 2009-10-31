Carl Icahn Bails Out CIT

CIT is getting a $1 billion lifeline from Carl Icahn.



After falling 13% earlier in the day, the stock is now halted. Not clear yet what this means when it comes back for trading.

—-

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)– CIT Group a leading provider of financing to small businesses and middle market companies, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Carl Icahn to support its restructuring plan and secured an incremental $1 billion committed line of credit from Icahn Capital LP to provide supplemental liquidity for CIT as it pursues that plan.

This new line of credit may be drawn by the Company on or prior to December 31, 2009, subject to definitive documentation and other customary conditions, and may be drawn as debtor-in-possession financing in the event of bankruptcy. Together with CIT’s $4.5 billion expansion facility, announced on October 28, 2009, and other available sources of liquidity, the line of credit will further enhance CIT’s liquidity during the execution of its restructuring plan and ensure its ability to serve its existing small business and middle market customers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.