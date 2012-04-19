CISPA Is A Major Threat, Period.

The Cyber Intelligence Sharing and Protection Act, or CISPA, is very bad news for Americans. And bad news for citizens of the Internet all over the world.



I was on cable news network RT America earlier today to discuss the real threat this bill poses to “everyday” people like you and I (i.e. not criminal masterminds nor “cyberterrorists,” whatever that means). You can watch the whole clip directly below.

Few other points I wanted to briefly touch on, but didn’t have time to:

1) The lack of media coverage, especially television and radio coverage, has been astounding. We saw something similar in the run-up to NDAA’s passage into law, and in the days leading up to the Internet’s “stand” against SOPA, which culminated in a Google homepage notice, Reddit blackout, and Wikipedia blackout as well. For example, with SOPA, I saw no mainstream U.S. television coverage whatsoever, except for a limp weekend morning segment on MSNBC where the anchor appeared uneasy about challenging his corporate bosses’ views on the necessity of SOPA. I’m not saying there is something deeper going on. Then again, I’m not willing to deny that either — this is just too weird. CISPA is clearly a very major story, of national political and economic significance, so why isn’t it leading?

RT has been one of the few networks covering CISPA in-depth.

2) Once this becomes law, it will stay on the books probably forever. Don’t hope for a re-do a few years from now. Our Internet privacy will be gone for good. Just as the Patriot Act was originally intended to “sunset” when America was no longer in immediate danger, and then was quietly extended with President Obama’s authorization, CISPA will most certainly outstay its welcome.

3) Look at the broader trend: NDAA, H.R. 347, SOPA, ACTA, and now CISPA. Add it all up, and you have the recipe for a terrifying totalitarian state that makes The Hunger Games look like a weekend in the Bahamas.

