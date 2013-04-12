Here's The Latest Piece Of Legislation That Has The Tech Community Up In Arms

Remember SOPA and PIPA? They were laws introduced in the past two years that could have fundamentally altered the way the internet functions in an effort to curb piracy, but were effectively discontinued after vocal protest and online petitioning.



Now we’re met with CISPA. The Cyber Intelligence Sharing and Protection Act aims to make it easier for the US government to investigate threats to cyber security. Activist groups like the Electronic Frontier Foundation and the American Civil Liberties Union aren’t having it, though – they want more limits on the government’s ability to track your browsing history and fear that power could be abused to spy on the general public instead of people posing a genuine threat.

If police want to search your house, they need a warrant. But CISPA effectively eliminates the need for a warrant if authorities want to follow you around online.

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian was one of the most vocal opponents of PIPA and SOPA when they were presented as legislation. He’s now leading a charge against CISPA as well, over at SaveYourPrivacyPolicy.org. He’s posing a challenge to Google, Facebook, and Twitter – three companies noted for their vocal support of users’ rights – to come out against CISPA.

Check out his video below for the details. If you’re ready to sign a petition now, head here to do so.

