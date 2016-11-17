Cisco's Q1 earnings is a beat all the way around

Cisco Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins

Cisco just reported its Q1 fiscal 2017 earnings.

Cisco reported Q1 EPS of $0.61. The Street was expecting $0.59, so that’s a beat.

It reported revenues of $12.4 billion. The street was expecting $12.33 billion, another beat.

Shares are dropping, down about 4% in after hours trading because the Street doesn’t like Cisco’s guidance.

For the current quarter, the company beleives revenue will drop 2% to 4% compared to the year-ago quarter. The Street was looking for about a 2% increase. Cisco is guiding EPS in the range of $0.55 to $0.57, below consensus of $0.59.

SAN JOSE, CA–(Marketwired – Nov 16, 2016) – Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO)

Q1 Revenue : $12.4 billion Growth of 1% year over year — Q1 guidance was -1% to 1% growth year over year (normalized to exclude the SP Video CPE Business for Q1 FY2016)

: $12.4 billion Q1 Earnings per Share: $0.46 GAAP; $0.61 non-GAAP

$0.46 GAAP; $0.61 non-GAAP Q2 FY 2017 Outlook: Revenue: (2)% to (4)% decline year over year (normalized to exclude the SP Video CPE Business for Q2 FY2016) Earnings per Share: GAAP $0.42 – $0.47; Non-GAAP: $0.55 to $0.57



Cisco today reported first quarter results for the period ended October 29, 2016. Cisco reported first quarter revenue of $12.4 billion, net income on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis of $2.3 billion or $0.46 per share, and non-GAAP net income of $3.1 billion or $0.61 per share.

“We had a good quarter despite a challenging global business environment and we performed well in our priority areas,” said Chuck Robbins, CEO, Cisco. “We are leading our customers in their digital transition by providing them with highly secure, automated, and intelligent solutions in the ways they want to consume them. Our innovation pipeline is robust and we are well positioned for the future.”

GAAP Results Q1 FY2017 Q1 FY2016 Vs. Q1 FY2016 Revenue (excluding SP Video CPE Business for all periods) $ 12.4 billion $ 12.3 billion 1% Revenue (including SP Video CPE Business for all periods) $ 12.4 billion $ 12.7 billion (3)% Net Income $ 2.3 billion $ 2.4 billion (4)% Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) $ 0.46 $ 0.48 (4)% Non-GAAP Results Q1 FY2017 Q1 FY2016 Vs. Q1 FY2016 Net Income (excluding SP Video CPE Business for all periods) $ 3.1 billion $ 3.0 billion 3% EPS (excluding SP Video CPE Business for all periods) $ 0.61 $ 0.59 3%

Reconciliations between net income, EPS and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis are provided in the tables located in the section entitled “Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures.”

“We executed well in Q1 delivering profitable growth, and saw strong adoption of our subscription-based and software offerings as we transition our business to a more recurring revenue model,” said Kelly Kramer, CFO, Cisco. “We will invest in key growth areas and continue to focus on delivering shareholder value.”

Financial Summary

All comparative percentages are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted.

All revenue, non-GAAP, and geographic financial information in the “Q1 FY 2017 Highlights” section is presented excluding the SP Video CPE Business for prior periods as it was divested during the second quarter of fiscal 2016 on November 20, 2015.

Q1 FY 2017 Highlights

Revenue — Total revenue was $12.4 billion, up 1%, with product revenue down 1% and service revenue up 7%. Revenue by geographic segment was: Americas down 1%, EMEA flat, and APJC up 6%. Product revenue performance was led by Security and NGN Routing which increased 11% and 6%, respectively. Switching decreased 7%, Collaboration and Data Center each decreased 3%, and Wireless and Service Provider Video each decreased 2%.

Gross Margin — On a GAAP basis, total gross margin and product gross margin were 63.8% and 63.4%, respectively. The increase in the product gross margin compared with 60.9% in the first quarter of fiscal 2016 was primarily due to continued productivity improvements and the divestiture of the SP Video CPE Business, partially offset by pricing and to a lesser extent product mix.

Non-GAAP total gross margin and product gross margin were 65.2% and 64.8%, respectively. The increase in non-GAAP product gross margin compared with 64.5% in the first quarter of fiscal 2016 was primarily due to continued productivity improvements, partially offset by pricing and to a lesser extent product mix.

GAAP service margin was 65.1% and non-GAAP service gross margin was 66.2%.

Total gross margins by geographic segment were: 64.9% for the Americas, 66.8% for EMEA and 63.5% for APJC.

Operating Expenses — On a GAAP basis, operating expenses were $5.0 billion, up 5%, driven in large part by higher restructuring charges in the first quarter of fiscal 2017. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $4.2 billion, up 1%, and were 33.6% of revenue. Headcount compared with the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016 decreased by 1,326 to 72,385, driven by our fiscal 2017 restructuring actions that began in the first quarter, offset by additional headcount primarily from our investments in key growth areas.

Operating Income — GAAP operating income was $2.9 billion, down 7%, with GAAP operating margin of 23.3%. Non-GAAP operating income was $3.9 billion, up 1%, with non-GAAP operating margin at 31.6%.

Provision for Income Taxes — The GAAP tax provision rate was 21.4%. The non-GAAP tax provision rate was 22.0%.

Net Income and EPS — On a GAAP basis, net income was $2.3 billion and EPS was $0.46. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $3.1 billion, an increase of 3%, and EPS was $0.61, an increase of 3%.

Cash Flow from Operating Activities — was $2.7 billion, a decrease of 1% compared with $2.8 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2016.

Balance Sheet and Other Financial Highlights

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investments — were $71.0 billion at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2017, compared with $65.8 billion at the end of fiscal 2016. The total cash and cash equivalents and investments available in the United States at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2017 were $10.4 billion.

Deferred Revenue — was $17.0 billion, up 12% in total, with deferred product revenue up 19%, driven largely by subscription-based and software offerings. Deferred service revenue was up 8%. The portion of product deferred revenue related to recurring and subscription businesses grew 48%.

Capital Allocation — In the first quarter of fiscal 2017, Cisco declared and paid a cash dividend of $0.26 per common share, or $1.3 billion. For the first quarter of fiscal 2017, Cisco repurchased approximately 32 million shares of common stock under its stock repurchase program at an average price of $31.12 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $1.0 billion.

As of October 29, 2016, Cisco had repurchased and retired 4.6 billion shares of Cisco common stock at an average price of $21.11 per share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $97.6 billion since the inception of the stock repurchase program. The remaining authorised amount for stock repurchases under this program is approximately $14.4 billion with no termination date.

Acquisitions

During the first quarter of fiscal 2017, Cisco completed the following acquisitions:

CloudLock, Inc. — a privately held company, to further enhance Cisco’s security portfolio and build on Cisco’s Security Everywhere strategy, designed to provide protection from the cloud to the network to the endpoint and also aligns with our strategy to deliver more cloud-based subscription services.

ContainerX, Inc. — an early stage company which was focused on developing enterprise-class container management technology that works across a range of platforms.

Heroik Labs, Inc. — doing business as Worklife. Worklife, a privately held company, provides software to improve meeting productivity.

Business Outlook for Q2 FY 2017

On November 20, 2015, during the second quarter of fiscal 2016, Cisco completed its divestiture of the SP Video CPE Business. In order to provide a clear view of Cisco’s continuing expected financial performance, the revenue outlook for the second quarter of fiscal 2017 is normalized to exclude the SP Video CPE Business for the second quarter of fiscal 2016. The corresponding revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2016 for the SP Video CPE Business was $93 million.

Cisco expects to achieve the following results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017:

Q2 FY 2017 Revenue (normalized to exclude SP Video CPE Business for Q2 FY2016) (2)% to (4)% decline Y/Y Non-GAAP gross margin rate 63% – 64% Non-GAAP operating margin rate 29% – 30% Non-GAAP tax provision rate 22% Non-GAAP EPS $0.55 – $0.57

Cisco estimates that GAAP EPS will be $0.42 to $0.47 which is lower than non-GAAP EPS by $0.10 to $0.13 per share in the second quarter of fiscal 2017.

A reconciliation between the Business Outlook for Q2 FY 2017 on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the table entitled “GAAP to non-GAAP Business Outlook for Q2 FY 2017” located in the section entitled “Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures.”

Editor’s Notes:

Q1 fiscal year 2017 conference call to discuss Cisco’s results along with its business outlook will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2016 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Conference call number is 1-888-848-6507 (United States) or 1-212-519-0847 (international).

Conference call replay will be available from 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time, November 16, 2016 to 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time, November 23, 2016 at 1-866-439-3743 (United States) or 1-203-369-1047 (international). The replay will also be available via webcast on the Cisco Investor Relations website at http://investor.cisco.com.

Additional information regarding Cisco’s financials, as well as a webcast of the conference call with visuals designed to guide participants through the call, will be available at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, November 16, 2016. Text of the conference call’s prepared remarks will be available within 24 hours of completion of the call. The webcast will include both the prepared remarks and the question-and-answer session. This information, along with the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation information, will be available on the Cisco Investor Relations website at http://investor.cisco.com.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per-share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 29, 2016 October 24, 2015 REVENUE: Product $ 9,302 $ 9,844 Service 3,050 2,838 Total revenue 12,352 12,682 COST OF SALES: Product 3,403 3,853 Service 1,065 997 Total cost of sales 4,468 4,850 GROSS MARGIN 7,884 7,832 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 1,545 1,560 Sales and marketing 2,418 2,443 General and administrative 555 539 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 78 69 Restructuring and other charges 411 142 Total operating expenses 5,007 4,753 OPERATING INCOME 2,877 3,079 Interest income 295 225 Interest expense (198) (159) Other income (loss), net (21) (8) Interest and other income (loss), net 76 58 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 2,953 3,137 Provision for income taxes 631 707 NET INCOME $ 2,322 $ 2,430 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.48 Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.48 Shares used in per-share calculation: Basic 5,027 5,080 Diluted 5,066 5,113 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.26 $ 0.21

The Consolidated Statements of Operations include the results of the SP Video CPE Business prior to its divestiture during the second quarter of fiscal 2016 on November 20, 2015.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. REVENUE BY SEGMENT (In millions, except percentages) Three Months Ended October 29, 2016 Excluding SP Video CPE Business Including SP Video CPE Business Amount Y/Y % Y/Y % Revenue: Americas $ 7,443 (1)% (4)% EMEA 3,013 –% (3)% APJC 1,896 6% 6% Total $ 12,352 1% (3)%

During the second quarter of fiscal 2016 on November 20, 2015, Cisco completed its divestiture of the SP Video CPE Business. SP Video CPE Business revenue for the three months ended October 24, 2015 was $411 million.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGE BY SEGMENT (In percentages) Three Months Ended October 29, 2016 Gross Margin Percentage: Americas 64.9% EMEA 66.8% APJC 63.5%

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. REVENUE FOR GROUPS OF SIMILAR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES (In millions, except percentages) Three Months Ended October 29, 2016 Amount Y/Y % Revenue: Switching $ 3,716 (7)% NGN Routing 2,089 6% Collaboration 1,081 (3)% Data Center 834 (3)% Wireless 632 (2)% Security 540 11% Service Provider Video(1) 271 (2)% Other 139 88% Product — excluding SP Video CPE Business (1) 9,302 (1)% Service 3,050 7% Total — excluding SP Video CPE Business (1) $ 12,352 1%

(1) Excludes SP Video CPE Business revenue for all periods presented as it was divested during the second quarter of fiscal 2016 on November 20, 2015. SP Video CPE Business revenue for the three months ended October 24, 2015 was $411 million.

