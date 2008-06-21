If Second Life Is Over, Someone Needs To Tell Cisco (CSCO)

Conventional wisdom is that Second Life is an overhyped ghost town that’s wasted many of corporate America’s marketing dollars. But no one seems to have told the folks at Cisco (CSCO), which has maintained a steady presence in Linden Lab’s (SAI #11) virtual world.



Coming up next week: A series of events it’s holding in tandem with its annual Cisco Live developers conference. As a capper, company CEO John Chambers will be making an appearance (in avatar form) to take questions inside the virtual world.



Gimmicky? Sure. Dumb? No. There are plenty of brands that don’t really need to be on Second Life, because Second Life’s userbase consists of nerds (we say this lovingly.) But for a company like Cisco, Second Life’s tech-loving users are a rich pool of potential developers and wannabe Cisco certified engineers. Think of it as Axe body spray promoting a Spring Break event — where everyone is quiet and no one is drunk.

