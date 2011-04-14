Cisco's Crazy Acquisition Binge: Top 10 Buys From The Last Decade

Photo: AP

Cisco is one of the most acquisitive companies in tech.Over the last 20 years, Cisco has bought more than 140 companies. In the 1990s, most of these purchases were in Cisco’s traditional business: networking, routing, and switching.



But in the last decade, the company began to branch out into “adjacent” areas like consumer video, cable TV set top boxes, and business collaboration.

Now, as the company has reported two disappointing quarters in a row, CEO John Chambers may be pulling back on some of these businesses. Yesterday, the company announced it was cancelling some consumer products, including the Flip cam, which it gained as part of its $590 acquisition of Pure Networks only two years ago.

A trip through Cisco’s 10 biggest acquisitions of the last decade suggests the Flip may not be the only victim when the refocusing is done.

