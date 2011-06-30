How Does Cisco Expect To Sell Big Companies A $750 Android Tablet?

Photo: Cisco

Cisco finally revealed the price for its upcoming 7-inch Android tablet, the Cius: “below” $750.That seems crazy expensive compared with the sub-$600 starting prices of 10-inch Android tablets like the Motorola Xoom and Galaxy Tab. It also doesn’t stack up very well against the iPad, which starts at $499 and also has a 10-inch screen.



So how does Cisco expect to get away with this?

A spokeperson explained:

Bulk discounts. As with most enterprise products, the $750 is a top-end retail price with room for negotiation. Companies who buy big volumes will pay less.

Built for communications. The Cius is a combo device — it’s got a high-fidelity screen for video calls, can connect to IP-based phone networks, and also supports a keyboard for users to do real work. In other words, IT departments may be able to get a regular laptop computer for less money, but it won’t do as much.

More controllable. Cisco is giving companies a way to to build a custom “app store” for their employees, so IT departments can basically control what they can and can’t download. It’s called AppHQ, and it’s similar to what AppCentral has been doing for the iPad for some time now.

Here’s the thing: most IT departments are only supporting tablets because employees demand them. When the CEO wants to use his iPad for work, you can’t say no. But tablets don’t offer any particularly obvious productivity benefits for most workers.

But Cisco says that the Cius is already getting a ton of attention — it’s the most popular product page Cisco has ever put up on its site, and the company says it will announce some big customers pretty soon.

The Cius goes on sale on July 31.

