Cisco Vs Hewlett-Packard: Fight!

The cold war between corporate IT giants Cisco (CSCO) and HP (HPQ) is about to get hot: Today Cisco is set to announce a new line of blade servers that strikes at the heart of HP’s product line.

The WSJ has an excellent write-up of the tortured history of HP and Cisco, two companies that once operated as partners but slowly expanded into each other’s core offerings until they became enemies. The whole story is worth a read, but this quote from Cisco CTO Padmasree Warrior gives a flavour of the relationship.

“We’re going to compete with H-P. I don’t want to sugarcoat that,” she says. “There is bound to be change in the landscape of who you compete with and who you partner with.”

