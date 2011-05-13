Cisco To Fire Thousands (Analysts)

Photo: AP

Analysts expect Cisco to lay off up to 4,000 employees, with consensus around 3,000, Reuters says.Cisco’s problem is not just that performance has been crappy lately, but that it’s in for a wholesale re-org as it ditches its byzantine management structure and refocuses on a handful of core businesses instead of doing everything at once.



Cisco recently shut down its Flip camera division, and Microsoft’s acquisition of Skype should spell trouble for them in the corporate communications market where they expect a lot of growth.

