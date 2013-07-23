Cisco Is About To Buy A Cybersecurity Company For $2.7 Billion

Cisco CEO John Chambers

Cisco finalised a deal this week to purchase cybersecurity firm Sourcefire for $2.7 billion,



The Wall Street Journal reports.Cisco agreed to pay $76 per share for Sourcefire. Sourcefire closed at $59 per share yesterday.

Here’s the full announcement of the deal from Sourcefire:

On July 23, 2013 Cisco and Sourcefire announced a definitive agreement for Cisco to acquire Sourcefire, a leader in intelligent cybersecurity solutions.

Mobility, cloud and the evolution of the ‘Internet of Everything’ are drastically changing today’s IT security landscape, making traditional disparate products insufficient to protect organisations from dynamic threats.

Sourcefire delivers effective, highly automated security through continuous awareness, detection and protection across its industry-leading portfolio, including next-generation intrusion prevention systems, next-generation firewall, and advanced malware protection.

The acquisition of Sourcefire will accelerate delivery of Cisco’s security strategy of defending, discovering, and remediating the most critical threats. Cisco and Sourcefire will combine their world-class products and technologies to provide continuous and pervasive advanced security threat protection across the entire attack continuum and from any device to any cloud.

