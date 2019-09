Cisco Systems (CSCO) will acquire Tandberg (TAA), a Norwegian video communications company, for $3 billion.



Tandberg was one of Cisco’s chief rivals in the market for high-end video conferencing.

The $3 billion figure represents an 11% premium over the publicly traded price.

