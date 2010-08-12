Cisco Stock Tanks After Revenue Misses

Cisco shares are down 7% after-hours after the company just posted a Q4 revenue miss.



The telecom infrastructure giant posted $10.84 billion in Q4 sales, barely missing the Street’s $10.88 billion estimate. But investors were looking for a blowout — well above $10.9 billion — and they didn’t get one.

EPS of $0.43 beat the Street by a penny.

Update: Cisco’s stock is down even more after it issued Q1 guidance below the Street, according to StreetInsider. The company said it expects Q1 sales to grow 18% to 20%, while the Street consensus is 21.4% growth.

Update 2: Now the scary stuff. Cisco CEO John Chambers says he’s seeing “unusual uncertainty” in the market. More here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.