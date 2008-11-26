Cisco Shutting Down For Four Days To Save Money (CSCO)

How bad is the network gear market? Bad enough that Cisco (CSCO) is planning to force its staff to take four days off at the end of the year, according to a UBS research report summarized by GigaOm.



Om also hears that a “major internal annual event” has been “put on hold,” too. Sounds about right: Earlier this month, Cisco boss John Chambers said that Cisco would be cutting back its events, part of a six-part plan to save the company $1 billion, which also includes a hiring “pause.”

