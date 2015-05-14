LIVE: Cisco's last earnings report under 20-year CEO John Chambers

Fortune Brainstorm TECH 2014 outgoing Cisco CEO John Chambers

Cisco will report its quarterly earnings after the market closes on Wednesday and we’re covering it live.

Analysts are expecting good news, an increase in profits and revenue over the year-ago quarter.

The Street is looking for:

53 cents earnings per share up from 51 cents a year ago.

$US12.07 billion in revenue, up from $US11.54 billion a year ago

This earnings is a milestone for the company, as it’s the last one where John Chambers will be CEO. Chambers announced that he’s retiring from the job he’s held for 20 years to become executive chairman in July.

Chuck Robbins, a longtime Cisco employee who was running the sales organisation, will take over as CEO.

More to come.

