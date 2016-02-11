Cisco beats on second quarter, stock jumps

Cisco Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins

Cisco just released its second quarter earnings and it’s a good one. The stock is climbing in after-hours trading.

It reported:

Revenue of $11.8 billion. Analysts were expecting a modest $11.7 billion. That’s a beat.

EPS of 57 cents. Analysts were expecting expecting 54 cents. That’s a beat, too.

The stock leaped as much as 9% in the first few minutes after Cisco reported earnings. It’s now up about 6%.

For Q3 guidance, Cisco says it expects revenue growth of 1% – 4% year over year (but it has normalized that to exclude the service provider video business that it sold.)

It expects non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.54 – $0.56, which is in-line with what analysts were expecting.

Cisco has also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per common share, that’s a five cent raise, or 24%, over the previous quarter’s dividend, to be paid on April 27, 2016.

And it also approved a $15 billion increase to its stock buy-back program. Cisco’s board had previously authorised up to $97 billion in stock repurchases and it has about $16.9 billion left to buy its own stock, including this increase.

Here’s a breakdown of how each product segment did, again, noting that Service Provider Video only grew wildly because Cisco has removed the impact of its set-top business, which was previously dragging that division down.

One of the first things that new CEO Chuck Robbins did when he took office last summer was sell the Scientific-Atlanta business.

January 23, 2016 ------------------------------------------- Three Months Ended Six Months Ended -------------------- -------------------- Amount Y/Y % Amount Y/Y % ---------- --------- ---------- ---------Revenue: Switching $ 3,483 (4)% $ 7,505 1% NGN Routing 1,845 5% 3,638 (2)% Collaboration 1,019 3% 2,134 10% Data Center 822 (3)% 1,681 9% Wireless 613 --% 1,258 3% Service Provider Video* 569 37% 1,008 25% Security 462 11% 947 9% Other 77 31% 152 21% ---------- ---------- Product -- excluding SP Video CPE Business 8,890 2% 18,323 4% Service 2,944 3% 5,782 2%---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total -- excluding SP Video CPE Business 11,834 2% 24,105 3%---------------------------------------------------------------------------- SP Video CPE Business (1) 93 504 ---------- ---------- Total $ 11,927 --% $ 24,609 2% ========== ==========

