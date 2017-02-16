Cisco reports Q2 earnings: a beat on revenue and profits

Cisco just announced its second quarter earnings and we’re sifting through them now.

It reported:

Q2 adjusted EPS of $US0.57. The street was looking for $US0.56 so that’s a beat.

It reported sales of $US11.6 billion vs estimates of $US11.55 billion, another beat.

Analysts will be looking at the top line. They anticipated that this will be its fifth consecutive quarterly decline.

More to come.

