Cisco reports earnings: it's a beat

Business Insider/screen captureCisco CEO Chuck Robbins
Cisco just reported its first quarter earnings and we’re sifting through them now.
Cisco reported:
$US12.7 billion in revenue. Analysts were expecting $US12.65 billion. That’s a slight beat.
59 cents EPS, analysts expected 56 cents EPS. That’s a big beat.
This is the first full quarter under Cisco’s new CEO Chuck Robbins, although he hasn’t been flying totally solo. Former long-time CEO John Chambers is executive chairman and still very much involved in the company.
More to come.
