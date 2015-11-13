Cisco reports earnings: it's a beat

Cisco just reported its first quarter earnings and we’re sifting through them now.

Cisco reported:

$US12.7 billion in revenue. Analysts were expecting $US12.65 billion. That’s a slight beat.

59 cents EPS, analysts expected 56 cents EPS. That’s a big beat.

This is the first full quarter under Cisco’s new CEO Chuck Robbins, although he hasn’t been flying totally solo. Former long-time CEO John Chambers is executive chairman and still very much involved in the company.

More to come.

