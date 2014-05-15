Cisco Reports Earnings: It's A Beat

Cisco just reported its quarterly earnings and we’re sifting through them right now.

It reported

Q3 Revenue: of $US11.5 billion and Q3 Earnings per Share of $US0.51 non-GAAP and $US0.42 EPS GAAP.

Analysts were expecting 48 cents EPS on revenue of about $US11.4 billion. That represented a nearly 7% decline in revenue over the year ago quarter.

So that’s a beat.

CEO John Chambers warned investors in February that sales for this quarter would come in 6-8% below the year-ago quarter. Chambers likes to warn of a worst-case and then beat that warning.

Cisco’s guidance for next quarter is revenue $US11.36 billion, non-GAAP EPS of 48 cents.

Analysts were also looking for guidance of 51 cents EPS on $US11.7 billion for the next quarter. That’s another 5% dip in revenue year-over-year, too.

The full press release can be found here.

