Cisco Q4 Earnings Preview: Is The Tech Bellwether Slowing Down? (CSCO)

The effects of the slowdown/recession have been hitting the country’s biggest media companies. What about its tech infrastructure? We should get a good idea when John Chambers’ Cisco (CSCO) reports July quarter (Q4) results this afternoon.



We’ll cover Cisco’s earnings LIVE, including analysis of their results after the market closes; we’ll also live blog the conference call, which begins at 4:30 p.m. ET. Live coverage here.

We’ll be most interested in the company’s guidance — how do fall orders look? Analysts already expect year-over-year revenue growth to slow to 8.8% in Cisco’s October quarter, less than the 9.3% year-over-year growth they expect for Q4. Will Cisco also give a full-year 2009 forecast?

We’ll also listen for any commentary about the economy or reaction to Monday’s Cablevision-DVR-in-the-cloud appeal victory, which could eventually dampen demand for high-end Cisco cable set-top boxes with built-in DVRs.

Key Stats:

Revenue: $10.31 billion consensus

EPS: $0.39 consensus

Guidance:

Q1 Revenue: $10.39 billion consensus

Q1 EPS: $0.40 consensus

2009 Revenue: $43.71 billion consensus

2009 EPS: $1.69

