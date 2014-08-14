Cisco Beats Earnings, Announces Massive Layoffs

Cisco just reported its earnings for last quarter.

It’s a beat on revenue and EPS, but the stock is basically flat after hours.

Here’s the score:

EPS: $0.55 vs. $0.53 expected

Revenue: $12.4 billion vs. $12.14 billion expected

The big news: Cisco announced a new round of job cuts. It will cut 6,000 jobs, or 8% of its workforce, starting next quarter.

Another troubling sign: Sales are way down in emerging markets. China is getting hit very hard. Sales are down 23% there.

Last quarter marked the end of Cisco’s fiscal year 2014. Guidance for the next year doesn’t look good, basically flat to 1% growth. Here’s the breakdown of everything for last quarter and the full fiscal year:

