CISCO EARNINGS BEAT EXPECTATIONS

Tech hardware giant Cisco just reported first quarter earnings, and the company beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines.



Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.51 per share, ahead of analysts’ consensus estimate for $0.49 EPS.

Revenues in the first quarter were $12.22 billion, slightly above the consensus forecast for $12.17 billion.

Gross margin was 63.0%. Analysts were looking for 61.9%.

More to come…

