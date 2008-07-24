Cisco Buys Software Firm Pure Networks For $120 Million (CSCO)

Dan Frommer

John Chambers’ Cisco (CSCO) has purchased Seattle-based Pure Networks, which makes home networking software, for $120 million. Pure Networks will be folded into Cisco’s Linksys group, which it already partners with on a product called Linksys Easy Link Advisor, a tool that helps consumers set up and manage their home network.

The company’s last announced funding round was a $12.5 million Series B from Bessemer Venture Partners, Ignition Partners, and Mayfield, in January, 2006.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

cisco deals sai-us