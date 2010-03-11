LEAKED: Cisco Preparing To Launch New Flip Cameras

Last week someone sent me specs for new Flip cameras Cisco is preparing to launch around the NAB time frame.



While I’ve been able to confirm that new cameras are in fact on the way, I have not been able to verify that the specs I have been sent are completely accurate, so I’m not going to publish them.

But keep an eye out on my blog over the coming weeks as I’ll make sure to do a review of the new units as soon as I can get my hands on them.

Dan Rayburn is executive vice president at StreamingMedia.com and principal analyst at Frost & Sullivan. This post originally appeared at his blog and was republished with permission.

