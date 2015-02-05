Here's how we'll be using the mobile internet in 2019, and how much data we'll REALLY need

You know that naked feeling when you leave the house and you realise you forgot your phone?
We can’t even imagine an hour with having access to the internet in our pockets, much less imagine our lives before the mobile internet existed (which wasn’t that long ago).
And we haven’t seen anything yet. The data scientists at networking company Cisco have examined how we used our mobile devices in 2014 and come up with a five-year trajectory of where this is all heading.
Some of the statistics they have uncovered are pretty mind blowing: In 2014, the world sent 30 exabytes of data across the internet, or 30 billion gigabytes.
Five years from now, in 2019, thanks to smartphones, tablets, wearables, video, and the Internet of Things, we’ll send nearly 300 exabytes over the internet. That’s 65 trillion photos, or 23 images per person, or 6 trillion YouTube clips, two per day for everyone.
In the next five years, the mobile internet will have a billion more users and billions more devices.
Smartphones will rule. But machine-to-machine (M2M) devices that talk to each other as part of the Internet of Things will grow wildly, too.
Surprisingly, even in 2019, feature phones will still be plentiful and account for almost half of the devices on the mobile internet.
This is how much more data a 'smart' device (tablets, smartphones, smartwatches) use compared to a feature phone.
This complicated chart shows that 2G ruled in 2014 but 4G is on the rise, and 3G will rule in five years.
Machines will also be on the regular mobile internet, but they will also increasingly use their own low-power, wide-area (LPWA) networks.
In five years, almost one-third of devices on the Internet will be machines talking to other machines, not people.
Wearables are coming! We'll own about 600 million of them in 2010 and 93% will use WiFi, not cell data.
But beware using wearables to share video of yourself. You'll kill your monthly data plan in just 2 hours.
Even when connecting via WiFi instead of cellular, wearables will create a lot of internet traffic ...
Video still eats up most of the mobile internet. Surfing the web or making voice calls over the web though apps like Skype is a close second.
Not surprisingly, apps that store data in the cloud account for most app traffic (as opposed to apps that store data on the device).
Tablet users will be a lot more prone to use WiFi instead of cell in five years. Smartphone users will stay on WiFi about half the time.
Where is your monthly data going? This chart shows the typical data usage of each device and how that will grow in 5 years. Look at how much data tablets will be using!
Now the good news: even with all this extra traffic, our mobile networks should get a lot faster ...
These 20% bandwidth hogs used about 4GB a month. And the top 1% of users consume an average ov more than 15GB of data per month.
The next generation of the internet, known as internet protocol version 6 (IPv6), officially launched in 2012, and it is slowly growing. In five years, most devices will be capable of using IPv6.
And here's a snapshot at what the mobile internet will be in five years when 70% of the world's people are using it.
