Here's how we'll be using the mobile internet in 2019, and how much data we'll REALLY need

You know that naked feeling when you leave the house and you realise you forgot your phone?

We can’t even imagine an hour with having access to the internet in our pockets, much less imagine our lives before the mobile internet existed (which wasn’t that long ago).

And we haven’t seen anything yet. The data scientists at networking company Cisco have examined how we used our mobile devices in 2014 and come up with a five-year trajectory of where this is all heading.

Some of the statistics they have uncovered are pretty mind blowing: In 2014, the world sent 30 exabytes of data across the internet, or 30 billion gigabytes.

Five years from now, in 2019, thanks to smartphones, tablets, wearables, video, and the Internet of Things, we’ll send nearly 300 exabytes over the internet. That’s 65 trillion photos, or 23 images per person, or 6 trillion YouTube clips, two per day for everyone.

