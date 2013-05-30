By 2017, We'll Each Have 5 Internet Devices (And More Predictions From Cisco)

Over the next three years, the average U.S. home will have connected a whole bunch of new devices to the Internet.



TVs are the obvious choice, but smartphones, tablets and lots of other machines will also be connected.

Our homes will have so many Internet devices that it will average out to five devices per person with an Internet connection.

That’s just one interesting fact that Cisco turned up in its annual Visual Networking Index.

Cisco, the world’s largest maker of network equipment, analyses how people, companies and carriers are using the Internet now to predict the trends of the future. Its been surprisingly accurate so far (see slide 1).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.