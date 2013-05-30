By 2017, We'll Each Have 5 Internet Devices (And More Predictions From Cisco)

Julie Bort

Over the next three years, the average U.S. home will have connected a whole bunch of new devices to the Internet.

TVs are the obvious choice, but smartphones, tablets and lots of other machines will also be connected.

Our homes will have so many Internet devices that it will average out to five devices per person with an Internet connection.

That’s just one interesting fact that Cisco turned up in its annual Visual Networking Index.

Cisco, the world’s largest maker of network equipment, analyses how people, companies and carriers are using the Internet now to predict the trends of the future. Its been surprisingly accurate so far (see slide 1).

Before we begin, Cisco has a great track record with its Internet predictions

Data on the Internet will boom as people in developing countries connect.

The Internet is growing faster every year.

Internet usage in Asia is growing like crazy.

Everyone will be using the Internet for more apps and video ...

... and more people all over the world will be using the Internet, too.

And the Internet still won't be available to a lot of people.

In three years, the number of devices on networks in Asia will dwarf the U.S.

Five Internet devices apiece!

That's because more machines will join the Internet including medical devices, appliances, cars ...

Games and TV will be your home network's data hog.

Networks are going to have to get faster to accommodate all the new people, apps, devices.

A faster network can handle a lot more apps at once.

In three years, most people won't have 100 Mbps let along Google fibre at a 1,000 Mbps.

But home networks and WiFi in general will get faster.

People want to watch TV over the Internet.

Businesses want to use text messaging, too.

As we add devices and apps, people use more data.

Families use more data, too.

Despite the growth of users in Asia, U.S. users will gobble a LOT of data.

A lot of machines will join the Internet (machine-to-machine) from medical devices to cars.

Despite connected TVs, PCs will stay the favourite way to watch video on the Internet ...

... and we'll watch more Internet video than ever.

Consumers want tablets but not all of them want smartphones.

Businesses will buy tablets, too, and more will buy smartphones.

Here's where to find more facts about the growth of the Internet.

