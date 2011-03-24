Cisco Plans For Massive, Video-Rich Web With 500 Billion Hours Of Video By 2015

The “pipes” of the Internet will be crucial to the success of an increasingly video-rich Internet and Cisco is putting in place a number of solutions, says Scott Puopolo, VP for Internet Business, in this interview.



To frame the enormity, Puopolo cites an Intel study which forecasts some 500 billion hours of video up on the Net by 2015.

Today, we will be covering the relationship between video and the computing and distribution power of the Internet as we cover the GigaOM “Structure” event here in New York.

Andy Plesser



You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.

