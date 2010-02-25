Cisco Making 'Major Technology Announcement' To 'Forever Change The Internet' On March 9

Cisco is inviting media and analysts to a Webcast event on Tuesday, March 9, during which the company will make a “significant announcement” that will “forever change the Internet and its impact on consumers, businesses and governments.”



Any guesses? Is CEO John Chambers taking time off to start a duck calling site?

It doesn’t seem that this would be an acquisition — that kind of stuff is kept hush-hush in advance of its announcement. So a major new product line? Something interesting? Or total hyperbole?

We’d note that part of the URL for the registration is “nextgenerationinternet,” which seems to be a marketing phrase Cisco is using this year.

Let us know in comments below, via email to [email protected], or to our anonymous tips box.

Update: Readers sent in this FT article about Cisco’s plan to develop a super-high speed Internet system with major ISPs. They also suggested that Cisco could announce a CDN, going up against the likes of Akamai and Limelight Networks.

