Cisco: Last Year's Router Sales Nice, How About Your Quarter?

Fine and good that Cisco boss John Chambers is selling plenty of one of his expensive, metal boxes. But is the bigger picture still gloomy?



Cisco (CSCO) shares are up 2.5% today after the gear maker said it sold 900 “CRS-1” routers in the last nine months — the same number it sold in the previous three years. That’s a nice milestone, if one without much context. But we’re guessing investors would have rather heard about something else — like increased guidance for Cisco’s current quarter.

The last we heard from Cisco management, the company issued lousy Q3 guidance — 10% year-over-year sales growth — based on a “very challenging” January. Chambers said deterioration from December to January was “very rapid” and wimpy growth could continue for months. It’s April now. Any update?

