Cisco CEO John Chambers

Photo: Flickr/dfarber

Cisco laid off 2% of its staff, or 1,300 employees today, Bloomberg reports.One source who is close to the company told us that Cisco let go 400 people from its Collaboration business unit particularly sales people in its WebEx unit.



Another source says that it cut its entire sales team for its Wide Area Application Services (WAAS) product. WAAS is a product that helps helps networks process data faster.

Cisco sent us the following statement.

“We routinely review our business to determine where we need to align investment based on growth opportunities. Additionally, we continue to evaluate our organizational structure as part of our plan to drive simplicity, speed of decisions and agility across Cisco.

“As we focus on both of these efforts, we are performing a focused set of limited restructurings that will collectively impact approximately 2% of our global employee population. These actions, subject to local legal requirements, including consultation where required, are part of a continuous process of simplifying the company, as well as assessing the economic environment in certain parts of the world.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.