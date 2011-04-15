Flip Cam Was Going To Get A Cool New Live Broadcast Feature

Photo: Amazon

Yesterday, Cisco was all set to announce a new live-to-Internet broadcast feature for the Flip.But instead, Cisco pulled the plug on the product on Tuesday.



New York Times gadget reviewer David Pogue still can’t get over Cisco killing the Flip earlier this week, and revealed the feature in a column today.

It was called FlipLive, and it would have let you post live video to Twitter or Facebook, or send an email link to your friends where they could tune into the video.

Pogue doesn’t buy any of the common wisdom about why Cisco killed it. The Flip was selling well, and while smart phones might eventually have replaced it, most average consumers don’t have a smartphone yet, which should have given the Flip plenty more years of runway.

Instead, he thinks that Cisco just didn’t know what to do with it.

So why didn’t Cisco sell it to a consumer electronics company? Pogue speculates it’s because they want to take some of the technology from Flip — like its amazing high resolution and the upcoming live-broadcast feature — and incorporate it into its business videoconferencing products.

