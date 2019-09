Dow Jones is shuffling the 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average: GM and Citigroup are out and Cisco and travellers are in.

Cisco, the Silicon Valley-based networking giant, joins other tech companies HP, IBM, Intel, and Microsoft, and AT&T and Verizon, the two biggest U.S. phone carriers.

Cisco is up 4.1% today while the NASDAQ is up 2.7%.

